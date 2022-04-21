A$AP Rocky arrested over shooting after Barbados vacation with Rihanna

Though the lovers are still together, the LAPD has split them apart in the meantime because the rapper is behind bars as he has been arrested over a shooting incident.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pulse Ghana

BBC reports that "the star was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday as he returned from a holiday with his girlfriend, Rihanna. Police had been investigating the star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for his potential involvement in a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood last year".

According to an update by TMZ, A$AP Rocky has been released on bail of $550,000 (£421,000). "He was seen exiting the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters and getting into an SUV," the website said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the new arrest was made in connection with an "argument between two acquaintances" which resulted in shots being fired.

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The victim later told police that A$AP Rocky, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street with claims that he shot at him three to four times and that he believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

The LAPD in a statement shared on Twitter said the victim had sustained a "minor injury" after which his assailants "fled on foot". The rapper's lawyer, Alan Jackson, confirmed that his client had been arrested but declined to make any further comments.