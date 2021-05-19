A$AP Rocky blows cover on secret affair with Rihanna as he confirms they are dating

According to GQ reporter, Samuel Hine, who interviewed the rapper for the magazine's June/July cover, soon as he brought Rihanna up, in his conversation with A$ap Rocky, he 'started beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite' and said "the love of my life,” calling her “my lady".

A$AP Rocky GQ Cover June/July-2021 Pulse Ghana

Asked what What's it like to be in a relationship, the 'Praise The Lord' rapper said “so much better,” and emphasized that “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones".

Speaking about marriage and if he is he's comfortable embracing monogamy, he said “I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” a comment which has sent the crazy about his relationship with the 'We Found Love' singer.

During Christmas last year, Rocky was photographed with Rihanna in Barbados, where the rapper's father emigrated from to the U.S. Speaking about that trip with Rih, he told GQ that “it was like a homecoming thing".

“It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar," he added.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky Pulse Ghana