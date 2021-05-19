RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A$AP Rocky blows cover on secret affair with Rihanna as he confirms they are dating

Authors:

Selorm Tali

It's official! A$AP Rocky is under Rihanna's umbrella as the love of her life.

A$ap Rocky and Rihanna
A$ap Rocky and Rihanna A$ap Rocky and Rihanna Pulse Ghana

The 32-year-old American rapper confirmed he is now dating Rihanna during an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine. Before this, the couple has been spotted together a number of times, sparking rumours about their relationship last year.

Recommended articles

According to GQ reporter, Samuel Hine, who interviewed the rapper for the magazine's June/July cover, soon as he brought Rihanna up, in his conversation with A$ap Rocky, he 'started beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite' and said "the love of my life,” calling her “my lady".

A$AP Rocky GQ Cover June/July-2021
A$AP Rocky GQ Cover June/July-2021 A$AP Rocky GQ Cover June/July-2021 Pulse Ghana

Asked what What's it like to be in a relationship, the 'Praise The Lord' rapper said “so much better,” and emphasized that “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones".

Speaking about marriage and if he is he's comfortable embracing monogamy, he said “I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” a comment which has sent the crazy about his relationship with the 'We Found Love' singer.

During Christmas last year, Rocky was photographed with Rihanna in Barbados, where the rapper's father emigrated from to the U.S. Speaking about that trip with Rih, he told GQ that “it was like a homecoming thing".

It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar," he added.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and Asap Rocky Rihanna and Asap Rocky Pulse Ghana

Before A$ap Rocky, Rihanna who hasn't released a new song for about 5 years now, dated Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel but it emerged in January 2020 that they broke up.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]