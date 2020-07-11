The Adom FM presenter was responding to Nana Aba Anamoah’s comment that she has ensured that Counsellor Lutterodt doesn’t appear on GhOne Tv again over how he stirs controversy with certain comments.

Nana Aba’s comment came at the back of the outrage Counselor Lutterodt has sparked when he said on an Adom TV show that 'every rape victim enjoys the act’ whilst he was trying to defend a woman who keeps having an affair with her rapist.

Reacting to Nana Aba’s comment, Miketwo Miketwo took to Facebook to say that “One should tell Nana Aba Anamoah that every media house has its own ‘media house style’ to create content, if it is a shame to host Lutterodt it wouldn’t be a shame to any other media...ban him from ur station-don’t fight anybody...”.

