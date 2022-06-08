Adomaa opens up on attempting suicide over issues with management

“It was really bad. I started to have proper panic attacks; physically can’t breathe, my heart starts beating extremely fast like there is air but I can’t breathe and my brain is just saying you are going to die," she said.

The singer who is also nursing her acting career revealed that “I am not proud of it but once I did attempt suicide at a point. I was really going through it at that time and that is how come I lost an incredible amount of weight at a very short time”.

According to Adomaa, she saw of beacon of hope and essence to live again after acting the therapy scene above for a new series she has been featured in.

Adomaa spoke about her depression moments in a new interview she granted on Asaase Radio. During the conversation, she said her mental health issues forced her to quit music because she was in a “very very dark place”.

Before the likes of Gyakie, Moily, Amaarae and others surfaced on the scene with their unique vocals and music talent, Adomaa was taunted as Ghana's next biggest female singer to look out for after her covers of some songs went viral.

However, the hope many had for her lived short and according to her, it is because of the mental health issues she went through whilst trying to perfect her music career with her management team.