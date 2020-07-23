Nigerian singer Runtown recently started flaunting his relationship with South Sudanese-born model Adut Akech.

Since then, the couple has continued to tease fans with loved up posts from both of them.

Akech, however, is not well-known in Nigeria and not as popular as her boyfriend.

So these are five things you should know about her.

1. She was once a refugee

Adut Akech [Instagram/AdutAkech]

Akech was born in South Sudan in 1999. She was 7 years old when she moved away from Kenya along with her mother to Adelaide, Australia as South Sudanese refugees.

In Australia, her teachers called her “Mary” because they could not pronounce her name. Mary is her mother’s name. She was eager to revert to Adut when she entered the fashion industry because her name, Adut was unique.

2. She got her start on the runway early

The 20-year-old model was introduced to the fashion industry by her family, she was 13 years old when she first walked down a runway.

At 16, she was signed to her mother agency, Chadwick Models, in Sydney, Australia.

3. Career

Akech has had one of the most successful modelling careers. She has worked with several major designers and walked the runways for several brands.

The 20-year-old model was one of fifteen women selected to appear on the cover of the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, by guest editor Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Akech has graced the covers for I-D Magazine, 10 Magazine Australia, Vogue Italia, Vogue Korea, British Vogue, Vogue Australia, Portrait, Elle Croatia, L'Officiel Singapore, and Le Monde M Magazine.

4. Awards

Adut Akech [Instagram/AdutAkech]

The beautiful model has earned several awards for her job.

On December 2, 2019, she won the 'Model of the Year' award at the British Fashion Awards in London beating the likes of Winnie Harlow and Kaia Gerber.

5. Relationship with Runtown

Adut Akech and boo, Runtown [Instagram/Runtown] [Instagram/AdutAtech]

In July 2019, a video of the model and Nigerian music star, Runtown all loved up found its way to the internet. It became obvious that these two were up to something. It didn't take long before it became clear that the two were dating.

A few weeks later, Runtown shared a video of Akech showing off a ring on his Instagram page. There were speculations that the two had gotten engaged. The music star's team later cleared the air saying it was a promise ring.