Afia Schwar gets 2nd daughter after calling Delay Barren (Video)

Valentina announced the news of a second daughter earlier today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with an adorable video of the little girl.

In the video spotted by puls.com.gh, Shwar's new daughter is seen sleeping on a bed her first daughter, Pena. The little girl kept changing her position in bed while Pena who had a cloth covering up to her head slept without any movement.

Schwar mentioned that she had got the new daughter months ago in sharing the video but she kept the news out of the public because of the obvious reactions of some Ghanaians.

She revealed the identity of her new daughter as Agude3 Nhyira was her bundle of joy.

"This is what I live for.. my children. After months of hiding the most beautiful thing in my life becos of how shallow some people think… I present to you my daughters Osikani Kaakyire and her baby sister, my bundle of joy Asikafuor Agude3 Nhyira. I bless God for their lives and I miss them. 5 down, 5 more to go…Blessed New Month Schwaralewas," she asserted.

The video of the new daughter she shared generated a lot of conversations of her followers praising her for adopting the little girl.

Some fans reactions:

@casino_1 commented:

"God bless you Mommy this is beautiful, I wish all the privileged people in the country can also do this like I am not sure we will have kids at the orphanage or the streets begging before they can eat … thank you so much and God bless you more Mommy'

