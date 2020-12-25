The voice note that has been shared by one Mona Gucci, a Kantanka TV host who has been entangled in a 'beef' with Afia Schwarzenegger. According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger was tarnishing the image of Shatta Wale to a businesswoman.

In the WhatsApp voice note, a voice believed to be that of the Ghanaian social media commentator could be heard saying that " as for me, for Shatta Wale, I was looking at market value, I didn't the cocaine has taken over him".

Shatta Wale

Captioning the WhatsApp voice notes she posted, Mona wrote, "Shatta Wale was so good and supportive to this woman without charging her a dime but what did you do? U backstab Shatta to Pinamang that he's on cocaine drugs .... n not mentally stable".

In another part of the audio, Afia Schwarzenegger also alleged that Shatta Wale has a sugar mummy whom he has introduced Efia Odo to, for her to serve as brands ambassador for her company.

Afia Schwarzenegger has not spoken to this yet and neither has Shatta Wale reacted to the allegations which pulse.com.gh can not confirm. See the post below to listen to the voice notes.