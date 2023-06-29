In the viral Instagram video, Afia Schwarzenegger was modelling and dancing as Sarkodie's Try Me song played in the background.
Afia Schwarzenegger and bestie Tonto have a good laugh after Sarkodie's 'Try Me'
Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, is among the top celebrities in support of Sarkodie's response to Yvonne Nelson's memoir.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger accompanied it with a thought-provoking caption. " The VAWULENCE we've been waiting for....Freedom of speech at its best....@sarkodie, speak your truth!!!
AND PLS STOP PUTTING WORDS IN SARKODIE'S MOUTH.. HE DIDN'T SAY "AUTHOR" IS A STREET GIRL.. YOU ARE FOR THE STREET MEANS... BOYS DEY CHOP YOU... PLEASE TAKE YOUR TWI LESSONS SERIOUSLY!!!! ".
Interestingly, Afia Schwarzenegger's Nigerian best friend, Tonto Dikeh, also joined the conversation by giving her enthusiastic support in the comments section. Tonto Dikeh had been mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's book, accused of being responsible for "snatching" Iyanya away from her.
With Sarkodie's scathing lyrics in his track "Try Me" casting Yvonne Nelson in a negative light, Afia and Tonto shared a lighthearted moment, finding humor in the situation. Their camaraderie showcased a sense of unity and solidarity among celebrities rallying behind Sarkodie's musical response.
