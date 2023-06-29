Afia Schwarzenegger and bestie Tonto have a good laugh after Sarkodie's 'Try Me'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger accompanied it with a thought-provoking caption. " The VAWULENCE we've been waiting for....Freedom of speech at its best....@sarkodie, speak your truth!!!

AND PLS STOP PUTTING WORDS IN SARKODIE'S MOUTH.. HE DIDN'T SAY "AUTHOR" IS A STREET GIRL.. YOU ARE FOR THE STREET MEANS... BOYS DEY CHOP YOU... PLEASE TAKE YOUR TWI LESSONS SERIOUSLY!!!! ".

Interestingly, Afia Schwarzenegger's Nigerian best friend, Tonto Dikeh, also joined the conversation by giving her enthusiastic support in the comments section. Tonto Dikeh had been mentioned in Yvonne Nelson's book, accused of being responsible for "snatching" Iyanya away from her.