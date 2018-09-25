Pulse.com.gh logo
Afia Schwarzenegger and IG user go dirty on social media


Afia Schwarzenegger and IG user go dirty on social media over 18-year-old boyfriend

An Instagram commented under the comedian’s post, verbally assaulting her and accusing her of being diabolical for attacking NAM1.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Afia Schwarzenegger and IG user go dirty on social media over 18-year-old boyfriend play

maame_dora and Afia Schwarnegger

In the midst of all the back and forth on the Menzgold saga, an Instagram user has waded into the war firing directly at Afia Schwarzenegger.

One maame_dora on Instagram commented under the comedian’s post, verbally assaulting her and accusing her of being diabolical. She went further to explain that the alleged duped money did not belong to Afia’s mother. Instead belonged to the mother of her 18-year-old boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1

As usual, Afia did not let this comment slide and also blasted the Instagram user calling her a prostitute. In her rebuttal to the comment, she suggested that the lady has once thrown herself over her boyfriend and has turned bitter when he rejected her amongst other things.

Afia Schwarzenegger and IG user go dirty on social media over 18-year-old boyfriend play

Screenshot from Instagram

 

This hot but short-lived fight happened under the one of Afia Schwarzenegger’s post taunting a reaction from the CEO of Menzgold. She still maintains that Menzgold is a scam and Nana Appiah Mensah a fraudster.

READ ALSO: NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM – Ken Agyapong

Upon further investigations, it was revealed that the user had posted pictures of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) suggest that she is a devote follower. Both comments also suggested familiarity between the two parties.

Is this fight still about menzgold or a smokescreen for more personal frustrations between the two?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

