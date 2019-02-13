The former host of “Political Police” was involved in a back and forth with her former employers over some financial issues and other administrative matters which forced her to leave the TV Station just some few months after she was hired.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene requests a nude photo from a fan - screenshots

However, Afia made claims that the Station still owes her Gh16, 000 as a total amount of her 4 four months unpaid salary. In a rebuttal statement, management of TV Africa mentioned that its outfit won’t pay the controversial TV personality until she returns a 4x4 car she was given by the station.

It’s unknown how the two parties have finally settled their differences but in a new post pulse.com.gh has sighted on Afia’s Instagram page, she claims that she has been paid by TV Africa as she flaunted some cash and a cheque of Gh15,000.

“Thank you very much @tvafricagh ....it was a pleasure doing business with you.” She wrote. Afia Schwarzenegger will mark her 34th birthday tomorrow, 14th February 2019 and we guess her former employers have at least set the best mood for her celebration.

See screenshots of her post below.