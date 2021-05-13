RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger calls troll on phone, rains dirty insults on him (WATCH)

David Mawuli

A troll who underrated the length some celebrities can go to get revenge was stunned when Afia Schwarzenegger called him on the phone and rained dirty insults on him.

The Ghanaian actress and television host is known for dealing with trolls mercilessly on her social media pages, but this time, she went the extra mile to get her revenge.

It’s unclear the exact insults the troll dropped on her Instagram page but he received double of it.

When she called the troll, she was polite but suddenly changed the topic and rained heavy insults. She further threatened that “my boys will find you.”

She shared the video on her page and exposed the troll’s phone number.

“I always advise myself with one time if I don't like you I will not even watch your video to the same to comment if you don't like someone don't waste your internet to what the video before your comment I think you deserve what you want,” an Instagram user ‘angie_baby6969’ said.

“Our Instagram Madam Early this morning please today is Eid no insult,” user ‘life_of_gstarrr’ stated.

User ‘ani_bonsu’ commented: “damn his ass is on fire...I wonder what he said in the comment tho.”

“The matter chop hot. Man nor feel talk ooo, he don turn woman,” user ‘alby_0091’ stated, another user ‘animbeelove’ added, “Gud paaaa next time he won't dare leave his number..... aboaaaaa.”

David Mawuli David Mawuli

