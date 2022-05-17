The social media commentator has bragged so many times about how the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP, is a best friend to her. Accordingly, Chairman Wontumi made it as one of the dignitaries to show up at her father's funeral in March.
Afia Schwarzenegger campaigns against Chairman Wontumi over hiring Delay
Chairman Wontumi made it to Afia Schwarzenegger's 'dada dawase' list but he appears to have now lost a place in Miss Schwarz's heart.
In a new development, the business mogul has hired Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger's nemesis, to join his radio station, Wontumi FM. The move has apparently left Miss Schwar in pain, hence, throwing shades here and there.
To further register her displeasure and disappointment in Chairman Wontumi for reportedly choosing Delay over her, she took to her social media pages to campaign for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah who is also contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.
Meanwhile, the business mogul also declared his intention to contest the position again but Afia Schwarzenegger is intentionally ignoring that. She posted his opposer's flyer and wrote "the foot soldier who understands foot soldiers".
This wouldn't be the first time the controversial socialite is shockingly switching political camps. After campaigning for John Mahama in the 2016 elections, she surprisingly turned to NPP in 2020.
Despite speaking against Free SHS when it was rolled out in 2017, she made a u-turn to praise the policy, saying that it has helped her to educate her children for free.
It is rumoured that the switch was because she fell out with some NDC bigwigs with NPP politicians offering her moutering offers to campaign for the party. Afia Schwarzenegger has, however, not confirm these reports.
