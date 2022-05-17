Afia Schwarzenegger campaigns against Chairman Wontumi over hiring Delay

In a new development, the business mogul has hired Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger's nemesis, to join his radio station, Wontumi FM. The move has apparently left Miss Schwar in pain, hence, throwing shades here and there.

To further register her displeasure and disappointment in Chairman Wontumi for reportedly choosing Delay over her, she took to her social media pages to campaign for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah who is also contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.

Meanwhile, the business mogul also declared his intention to contest the position again but Afia Schwarzenegger is intentionally ignoring that. She posted his opposer's flyer and wrote "the foot soldier who understands foot soldiers".

This wouldn't be the first time the controversial socialite is shockingly switching political camps. After campaigning for John Mahama in the 2016 elections, she surprisingly turned to NPP in 2020.

Despite speaking against Free SHS when it was rolled out in 2017, she made a u-turn to praise the policy, saying that it has helped her to educate her children for free.