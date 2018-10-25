Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors

Earlier today a letter from the Concerned Investors of Menzgold stating their intentions to go on a demonstration. They stated that they plan on seizing Becca’s spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon etc. But Afia Schwarzenegger calls them to order or risk facing the consequences of their supposed actions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors. play

Afia Schwarzenegger and concerned Menzgold investors letter

The fate of Menzgold customers remain uncertain and their patience hangs by the thread. Afia Schwarzenegger has a word of caution for them as they announce their intent to protest.

The Queen of Comedian in her usual comical way has a piece of advice for a group calling themselves the concerned Investors of Menzgold. She did not caption this video she shared on her Instagram but calls them to order or risk facing the consequences of their supposed actions.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their money was wasted

In the video, she is heard saying, “I heard you are going to Shatta Wale’s house and Becca’s too. You even need a permit before you go on demonstration because if you try it. The East Legon people officers would beat you severely. You are going to Becca’s end, did you give your money to Becca? This is the result of turning deaf ears. Don’t go where you didn’t send your money…”

Earlier today a letter from the Concerned Investors of Menzgold stating their intentions to go on a demonstration. They stated that they plan on seizing Becca’s spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon, Zylofon FM and Benedicta Gaffah’s house and cars.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim
Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine Throwback video of Wendy Shay signing would send a chill down your spine
A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale A time will come people will need Reign sign to go to Heaven – Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart record is fake – Kwaw Kese
Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in the industry Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go through in the industry
Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks

Recommended Videos

I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi I will take legal action against King Promise- Yasmin Behzadi
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video Wizkid and Tiwa Savage get raunchy in 'Fever' music video
Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel Anal sex on my third count was super fun - Mzbel



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
3 Maame Serwaa honoured at UCCbullet
4 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
5 Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slimbullet
6 Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chartbullet
7 Pastor Chris daughter reportedly holds second wedding to...bullet
8 Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee...bullet
9 Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as...bullet
10 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
6 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing...bullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

M.anifest with HHP
I'm broken that you left - M.anifest mourns HHP
Hundreds troop in to watch ‘Hashtag’ movie (Photos)
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children
X
Advertisement