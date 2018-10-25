Leave Shatta Wale and Becca alone, Afia Schwarzenegger warns Menzgold investors

Earlier today a letter from the Concerned Investors of Menzgold stating their intentions to go on a demonstration. They stated that they plan on seizing Becca’s spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon etc. But Afia Schwarzenegger calls them to order or risk facing the consequences of their supposed actions.
The Queen of Comedian in her usual comical way has a piece of advice for a group calling themselves the concerned Investors of Menzgold. She did not caption this video she shared on her Instagram but calls them to order or risk facing the consequences of their supposed actions.
Nxt time when u are shaking ur buttocks on social media forming big girl with people's money...you will think twice.. And oh dear Menzgold investors pls LEAVE government out of this...BOG warned you,I warned you but you thought u were wiser n Afia is a hater...Pls LEAVE government !!!!Assault is also a crime so dnt go where u didn't send ur money Let me come n go...
In the video, she is heard saying, “I heard you are going to Shatta Wale’s house and Becca’s too. You even need a permit before you go on demonstration because if you try it. The East Legon people officers would beat you severely. You are going to Becca’s end, did you give your money to Becca? This is the result of turning deaf ears. Don’t go where you didn’t send your money…”
Earlier today a letter from the Concerned Investors of Menzgold stating their intentions to go on a demonstration. They stated that they plan on seizing Becca’s spa, Shatta Wale’s house at East Legon, Zylofon FM and Benedicta Gaffah’s house and cars.
