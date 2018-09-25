Pulse.com.gh logo
Business ain't for the pope but fraudsters,Afia Schwarzenegger to NAM1


Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1

Afia Schwarzenegger, the queen of comedy, has come to the defence of the journalist whilst jabbing the businessman to respond to her instead.

  • Published:
Afia Schwarzengger and NAM 1

Earlier today, the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) came in hard on the JoyFM reporter Israel Laryea for reporting fake news about his company.

But Afia Schwarzenegger, the queen of comedy, has come to the defence of the journalist whilst jabbing the businessman to respond to her instead.

READ ALSO: Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1

She has called out the businessman for ignoring her whilst having ample time to respond to others. This came on the heels of NAM1’s response to a report done by the journalist implying that his business abroad was questionable. He called the journalist retarded and stupid and insinuated that one cannot be a Pope whilst running a business.

View this post on Instagram

Indeed business is not for the pope but fraudsters 1.@mn_appiah why are u not replying me like you doing to everybody. Nam One be a man and tell Ghana that your accounts including that of even your pets has been frozen by BOG. Do you know that your pro gave my mom's phone contact out without respect to confidentiality? We don't care whether you own jets or the sea. Just pay us our money and start breathing. Nam One!!! Company House in UK has your details and your hundred pound deposit. INDEED BUSINESS AIN'T FOR THE POPE BUT FRAUSDTERS . BUT TONIGHT FRAUDSTERS AND THEIR MADAM WILL MEET ON POLITICAL POLICE @ 8pm on tv Africa. God punish the devil How dare u insult someone who look like ur God? #be4menzgold#enjoy

A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

 

This response has prompted the comedian to come back at him. Taunting him for his inability to respond to her allegations. She wrote, “@mn_appiah why are you not replying me like you doing to everybody. Nam One be a man and tell Ghana that your accounts including that of your pets have been frozen by BOG…”

READ ALSO: ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold

Over the weekend, the comedian was seen ranting on Twitter accusing the businessman of being a sham. She further went on to report that the company was a scam which duped her mother.

