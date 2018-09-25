news

Earlier today, the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) came in hard on the JoyFM reporter Israel Laryea for reporting fake news about his company.

But Afia Schwarzenegger, the queen of comedy, has come to the defence of the journalist whilst jabbing the businessman to respond to her instead.

She has called out the businessman for ignoring her whilst having ample time to respond to others. This came on the heels of NAM1’s response to a report done by the journalist implying that his business abroad was questionable. He called the journalist retarded and stupid and insinuated that one cannot be a Pope whilst running a business.

This response has prompted the comedian to come back at him. Taunting him for his inability to respond to her allegations. She wrote, “@mn_appiah why are you not replying me like you doing to everybody. Nam One be a man and tell Ghana that your accounts including that of your pets have been frozen by BOG…”

Over the weekend, the comedian was seen ranting on Twitter accusing the businessman of being a sham. She further went on to report that the company was a scam which duped her mother.