Afia Schwarzenegger declares intention to contest 2024 elections as Fomena MP

Having the feel of what it feels like to be a people's favorite, Afia Schwarzenegger says she will contest for the Fomena seat. The Fomema seat is currently occupied by Hon Andrew Amoako Asiamah who is currently the Second Deputy Speaker.

The MP won the seat as an Independent candidate after he lost the NPP primaries. It is unclear if he will contest the elections again on the NPP ticket as he renounced the party in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who defected from NDC to support the NPP, and Nana Addo in the 2020 elections say she will also contest the seat as an independent candidate. "With the help of God n my personal angel(dad) I'm coming back to contest the Fomena seat in 2024...my people deserve better," she wrote.

In the post above, she continue that "Ps: this is how u exit your constituency...No slacking.. #independentcandidate #queenofcomedy👑 #onyamehighlyinvolved #onyamekala Adansi Fomena here we come!!!!"