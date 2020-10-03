Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel were once the best of friends and they shared secrets with each other, but for the past two years they have been at logger heads.

Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview with Neat FC has explained why she cut ties with the ‘I be 16 Years’ hitmaker.

“Mzbel slept with my boyfriend and when I confronted her about how she got my boyfriend’s number, she started crying."

"The first time she slept with my boyfriend, she came crying with an apology at Selley Galley’s wedding but I had to move on when she did it for the second time,” Afia Schwarzenegger made the statement in the Twi Language.

The controversial radio personality added that she hasn’t been flaunting his `relationship because she is afraid of losing her lover to her friends.