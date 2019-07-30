The close friends have now turned foes, due to a recent scandal, in which Nana Tonardo claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger has gone to steal from a man he introduced her to in America.

In leaked audios concerning the disagreement between the two, Nana Tonardo also alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger is a lesbian and he’s witnessed her in such action before.

In a new video to counter Afia labelling him as a beggar, Nana Tonardo has revealed that the controversial media personality is the one who begs and at one of her requests from some popular pastors, they demanded to have sex with before giving her the money.

According to Nana Tonardo, Afia Schwarzenegger told her everything and herself. Hear more from him in the video below.