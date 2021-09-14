Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Owusu Bempah's inability to escape from the arrest (WATCH)

In the video, he said with the power of money and network, when anyone is even found guilty of any crime, the state securities can ignore the person if the person has been wise enough to have been giving them money.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted the video above with a caption that says "Okay oooo...The money is talking, IGP is working... We are fixing the country.. This is a clear case of Where's my police connection...massa your oga also get OGA".

"Shut up n sit dooooownnnn!!!!!..this indeed is the final Sermon," she concluded and decided to use the audio from the video to create the TikTok video below.

The pastor was arrested yesterday, 12th September 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises. The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agrdaa.

"Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them," Ghana Police stated in a press release.

In the statement released by the police yesterday around 11:20 PM, "the suspects are being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some Police personnel".

According to the Ghana Police service, "after critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the Police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects. During the operation, some members of the church believed to have been under the direction of Reverend Bempah assaulted some Police Officers".