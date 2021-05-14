RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger must be arrested; social media reacts to her video of naked inmates

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Some social media users are calling for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger after she stormed a police station to video cell inmates.

Afia Schwarzenegger must be arrested
Afia Schwarzenegger must be arrested Afia Schwarzenegger must be arrested Pulse Ghana

The video in question is the one that saw Afia Scchwarzengger storming a police station in Tema and managed to film Adu Safowaa in a cell to embarrass her online because, before her arrest, they have been beefing on social media.

Recommended articles

Whilst recording the video and talking to Adu Safowaa, Afia also filmed other inmates in the cell with one of them who appeared naked. The video has since sparked outrage on social media with netizens calling for her arrest.

Adu Safowaa
Adu Safowaa Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

Adu Safowaa came for Afia Schwarzenegger with foul words and allegations after she (Afia) attacked Akua Amoakowaa, the estranged wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, and things escalated quickly online, landing Safowaa in cell yesterday.

Adu Safowaa in supporting Akua Amoakowaa to battle Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and others who have been trolling the now ex-wife of the Ghanaian millionaire, named a businessman Afia Schwarzenegger has dated to claim that both of them now HIV patients.

According to Safowaa, after her comments online, the businessman called her, came to her house and lured her out to be arrested.

"He came, we spoke and he said I should go escort him to his car cux I made him park outside.... .... as we stepped out, I saw a blue car DRIVE towards us, they got down and they said, they needed me at Tema regional police for questioning. I ASKED Y and they said, the man I am standing with has reported me," she wrote on social media.

She detailed that whilst she was in custody, Afia manageg to reach the cells and filmed her behind bars. Watch the video below plus screenshot of comments from social media users calling for her arrest.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'

4 things to do after sex

Black couple