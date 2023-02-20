Afia Schwarzenegger nearly empties whiskey bottle to mourn Christian Atsu (WATCH)

The footballing world has been mourning the loss of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, who was found dead amid the rubble of the collapsed building he was living in before the devastating earthquake disaster in Turkey.

Pulse Ghana

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Blackstars player after he was pulled out and confirmed dead from the earthquake that happened nearly two weeks in Southeastern Turkey.

Adding her cry, Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video of herself drinking whiskey to mourn the Hatayspor player. The comedienne added a TikTok sound which says 'anytime you want to quit drinking alcohol then someone dies' to the video she posted online.

It's unclear when Afia started drinking to mourn Atsu but the whiskey has gone pass half in the bottle.

Captioning the post below, she wrote "I'm pretty sure you are dancing with angels.. People like you don't die,they transit to where they came from(heaven) Rest in Heaven Christian Atsu(Angel of kindness) Never met you, but I admired your heart from a distance. And as a mother of twins... I feel so sad for your sister. Damrifa Due".

So far, the remains of the late Ghanaian football star have arrived in Ghana last night, Sunday, February 19, 2023.

A brief ceremony was performed before his remains were taken from a Turkish Airlines aircraft.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined some family members of the deceased and the officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to receive the body of the late footballer.