Afia Schwarzenegger ponded with champagne as she marks her 40th birthday (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger has clocked age 40 and she's marking it with a grateful heart and bottles of champagne.

Afia Schwarzenegger at 40
Afia Schwarzenegger at 40

In marking her birthday in a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the twin sons of the Ghanaian social media commentator with three other men decided to bath her what we can call expensive water.

Recommended articles

Bottles of champagne were emptied on the mother of three at her home whilst she knelt to sing a worship song to thank God for life.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

Afia Schwarzenegger who couldn't herself at some point lay down on the floor whilst the champagne continue to pour on her. She shared the video and captioned it "thank you Jesus …finally 40".

Commenting on the post Okay FM presenter, Abeiku Santana said "@queenafiaschwarzenegger may The Almighty God shower your life with lots of Happiness and Blessings".

His message comes to add to the many wishes Afia Schwarzenegger has been receiving today. "Happy birthday Sista panyin. 40 is another new beginning Enjoy," Angel FM presenter, Ohemaa Woyejeje added.

Before this, Afia Schwarzenegger has been mourning her late father, Mr Augustine Adjei, on 20th January. The late father of the Ghanaian showbiz personality gave up the ghost at age 83 after battling cancer.

His commemoration was held at De Temple Centre in Achimota on Wednesday, January 26, with several of influential Ghanaian showbiz icons who were at the venue to mourn with Afia Schwarzenegger.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

