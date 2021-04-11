RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger rains dirty insults on Momo fraudster for attempting to steal GHC100 from her (VIDEO)

A mobile money fraudster made a wrong turn when he fell into actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘den’.

On Saturday, April 10, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of a conversation she had with a mobile money fraudster.

The fraudster whose identity is unknown attempted to use his cunning strategy to steal an amount of GHC100 from Afia Schwarzenegger’s account.

Unfortunately, Afia Schwarzenegger knew of his plans. While he was trying to trick Afia to initiate the fraud process, the ‘Schwar TV’ host took him to the cleaners, using unsavoury and unprintable to describe him.

Her insults got her fans and some celebrities, including Medikal and Tracey Boakye, literally rolling on the floor.

Watch the conversation between Afia Schwarzenegger and a mobile money fraudster that ended on a bad note below.

