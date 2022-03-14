Afia Schwarzenegger reveals Chief of Staff gifted her GH50K for late father's coffin (WATCH)

According to her, the money went into importing a coffin for her father's burial. “A good mother who provides for her children. What would I have done without you? Without you, I don’t even know how my father’s coffin would’ve been flown into the country," she said.

She continued that "I’m on my knees and I want to thank you. Thank you, my mother. God bless you…you gave me 50,000 cedis and asked me to inform you about any extra cost…which extra cost after the huge sum you gave me? People said God will bless me for giving my father a befitting burial. I divide such blessings into two and give you half of it.”

Taking to social media to thank some of her colleagues and businessmen who turned up to show support, Afia revealed that all expenses made for the funeral amount to GHS200,000.

She also disclosed that business tycoon Dr Kwaku Oteng gave her over GHS60,000 for the funeral expenses as well Fadda Dickson of Despite Media Group who donated a substantial amount.