Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to prison with hard labour over Wontumi's defamation suit

This stems from claims by Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV’s United Showbiz show that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an allegation he categorically denied.

He then proceeded to sue for defamation as he dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, the host of the United Showbiz program (Nana Ama McBrown) and panelists Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic to court.

In a verdict on Thursday December 1, by the High Court “B”, Tema, the Ghanaian socialite has been convicted and sentenced for contempt. According to a report by happyghana.com, a jail sentence of 10 days had been slapped on Afia Schwarzenegger.

Speaking on UTV, Afia is said to have described the court suit as useless and insisted that she had had sex with the applicant throughout their 16-month amorous relationship. She also used unprintable words on the applicant (Chairman Wontumi) on the same show.

The other respondents, Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis) as contemnors who participated in the discussion when they were aware that the matter was subjudicae(pending before the court) and made comments bordering on the substance of the case before the court.

Their conduct was found to be prejudicial to the suit before the court and calculated to bring the administration of Justice into disrepute.