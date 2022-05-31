Afia Schwarzenegger sets social media ablaze with 'barren' insult to Delay in harsh post

Afia Schwarzenegger has been reportedly uncomfortable and hurt over Chairman Wontumi choosing to hire Delay over her, to work at his Wontumi Radio as a presenter.

Chairman Wontumi, Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

For the same reason, Afia Schwarzenegger decided to ditch Chairman Wontumi, a special guest at her father's funeral, to support his opponent in the Ashanti Regional elections. Regardless, her candidate lost the election to Chairman Wontumi.

Ever since Delay joined the station, there have been reports that they throw shades at each other and it appears that Afia Schwarzenegger couldn't take it any longer so she has descended into the gutters to attack Delay.

Replying Delay's post she believes it is for her, she wrote "I don't hate on a barren at 47,I PRAY for them . Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see,sorry your life is delayed!!!WAWE P)T))....Abrabo mu F9.

"At your age No Child,No man to call your own and Menopause has set in so I understand your frustration... By the way I'm busy paying university fees n tomorrow is P.T.A meeting..( you can't say this about yourself)"

In an Instagram post, she continued that "the nxt rime you want to run your mouth look for your mates aka your fellow barrens.. Mothers are very busy people When you meet responsible Mothers like me ask how much a Montessori fees cost n see how Useless you are as a woman to the society."

"Enjoying my hotel in Cannes...Help me tell your boss oh sorry my Ex. Ps: if you don't want to hear certain things dnt go looking for a mad woman's trouble, I won't call you Mother of twins if you are a barren..Period.!!!!," she concluded.

Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

However, the post has only attracted backlash for Afia Schwarzenegger as social media users condemn her. "I’d hate myself forever if someone I call a mother typed this as an insult to a fellow woman .... aswear," an Instagrammer wrote.

Another said "Basically, is she measuring fulfillment in this life to kids and a man? It’s so sad in this generation. Women are their own enemies honestly." Commenting on Afia's post shared by a Ghanaian blog, @still_noire added "one of Ghana’s major problems".