Afia Schwarzenegger shares videos and pictures of her Santorini vacation

Kofi Boateng

Media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has been sharing footage of her recent vacation in Santorini, Greece.

Afia Schwarzenegger

In the first footage she released, she was heard urging his followers to strive to get money so that they will be served by a 'Whiteman'.

She made the comment because an elderly European man was leading her with her luggage.

Santorini is among Greece's most exclusive destinations. Santorini has an Italian name, shortened from “Santa Irini” or Saint Irene. Although the nickname Santorini has stuck, the island is officially called Thera.

After she shared that video, she asked her fans and observers to prepare themselves to be bombarded with more footage.

Not long after, Afia shared pictures of her wearing mostly Fendi bikinis.

Born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, she has worked for several media organizations in Ghana. Once, she was the host of Okay FM's morning show Yewo krom and UTV Ghana's Kokooko show. However, she was relieved of her post for alleged gross misconduct.

Afia has also worked for TV Africa and Kasapa FM. She came in to the limelight through the Afia Schwarzenegger TV series produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

