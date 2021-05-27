RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger shows off son's huge tattoo of her face at his back (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Son of Afia Schwarzenegger has gone the extra mile to show that his mum always got his back.

Afia Schwarzenegger and son
Afia Schwarzenegger and son Afia Schwarzenegger and son Pulse Ghana

Irvin Geiling, who is one of the twin sons of the controversial Ghanaian social media commentator, has gotten a huge tattoo of his mother's face on his back which he showing off for the first time.

Recommended articles

His mother, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a lover of tattoos with quite a number all her body, excitedly showed off her son's work in a social media post in which she expressed gratitude to the tattoo artiste for making her son happy.

Afia Schwar with her twin sons
Afia Schwar with her twin sons Pulse Ghana

"Irvin Jnr (mama) thank you Khemitoons Art and Music for making my boy happy," she captioned the post below which has gotten some fans talking about the indelible ink work.

"Whoever did this will not go to heaven But this is not Afia", an Instagram user @Dr_Osei_Appiah wrote and added laughing emojis. Another person @Bobbyoffical7 said, "but this one no resemble yu ooo queen".

See the screenshots of more reactions to the tattoo below and share your thought with us.

Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face
Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Pulse Ghana
Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face
Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Pulse Ghana
Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face
Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Rahim Banda, Yaa Yaa Jackson and Evelyn Addo

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Actress Ama Serwaa