Afia Schwarzenegger shows off son's huge tattoo of her face at his back (VIDEO)

His mother, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a lover of tattoos with quite a number all her body, excitedly showed off her son's work in a social media post in which she expressed gratitude to the tattoo artiste for making her son happy.

Pulse Ghana

"Irvin Jnr (mama) thank you Khemitoons Art and Music for making my boy happy," she captioned the post below which has gotten some fans talking about the indelible ink work.

"Whoever did this will not go to heaven But this is not Afia", an Instagram user @Dr_Osei_Appiah wrote and added laughing emojis. Another person @Bobbyoffical7 said, "but this one no resemble yu ooo queen".

See the screenshots of more reactions to the tattoo below and share your thought with us.

Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Pulse Ghana

Afia Schwarzenegger son tattoos her face Pulse Ghana