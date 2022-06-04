‘You are a coward’ – Afia Schwarzenegger slams Delay for crying on radio amid brawl

Delay opened up bitterly about 'Afia Schwar' being ungrateful and always dragging her in the mud after being of great help to her by bringing her to the limelight and making her famous.

The media personality opened up about her bottled-up emotions by breaking down in tears as she bitterly lamented about the issue on Wontumi FM as she hosted the drivetime show on Friday, June 3.

In Afia Schwar's reaction to Delay's assertion, the comedienne mocked Delay for being a cry baby as she mimicked the breakdown moment in a video and labeled her as a weak person.

Afia Schwar went threw insults at Delay after calling her a coward who is supposedly trying to win the public's sympathy after she started their beef in the first place.

The self-acclaimed queen of Ghana also asserted that Delay is afraid to face her head-on despite always bragging about being someone tough.

Afia Schwar shared her response video on her Instagram page which has garnered massive views and generated tons of reactions from netizens and fans.

She captioned it saying :

"Don’t start what you can’t finish and play victim!!!! Any day you want to try me..read about the eagle!!! I’m Vawulentina Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie Sikabediden"

Some Fans reaction:

@abenaamoney commented

"Hmmm So all the intros and terms name-calling, calling people pork mouth, mad woman, Borla bird n co, she was expecting no attack back anaa? Or the attack was too hard"

@evelove0077 commented