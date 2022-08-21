Afia Schwarzenegger sprays dollars on her sons to celebrate their birthday (WATCH)

In a series of videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken her children on a birthday getaway which sees them cutting their birthday on the Volta Lake whilst cruising in a boat.

Afia Schwarzenegger and sons Pulse Ghana

In the video, the mother of James and John decided to throw dollars at them whilst they sit happily and look on as she dances as well. She shared the video and captioned it "Happy birthday my love".

Ghanaian ace blogger, Ameyaw Debrah after watching the video dropped a comment to say that "you are chopping the bday more than the twins ah. 😂" with another Instagram user adding that "I love the way u pamper your kids".