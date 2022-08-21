RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger sprays dollars on her sons to celebrate their birthday (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has been making money as a social media commentator and she is spending it wisely by investing in her children.

In today's entertainment news, the sons of the defunct TV and radio presenter, James Ian and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, have turned a year older today and Mama is spoiling them with every penny on her.

In a series of videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken her children on a birthday getaway which sees them cutting their birthday on the Volta Lake whilst cruising in a boat.

In the video, the mother of James and John decided to throw dollars at them whilst they sit happily and look on as she dances as well. She shared the video and captioned it "Happy birthday my love".

Ghanaian ace blogger, Ameyaw Debrah after watching the video dropped a comment to say that "you are chopping the bday more than the twins ah. 😂" with another Instagram user adding that "I love the way u pamper your kids".

In a birthday message to her sons, she shared an old photo of them and said "Dear Sons Thank you for making me the happiest woman alive....Thank you so much for 21 years of No drama.. Thank you for doing this thing called LIFE with me, Thank you for your unconditional ❤️ Thank you Happy blessed birthday My Prophets".

