Afia Schwarzenegger sues KLM Airlines for removing her from flight while drunk

According to a copy of the Writ of Summons issued to the Airline, Afia Schwarzenegger is asking the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to do the following:

Refund of the sum of EUR2,934.18 or its cedi equivalent being the cost of the Plaintiff’s elite ticket.

Pay the sum of USD4,600.00 or its cedi equivalent being the cost of Plaintiff’s two (2) damaged bags.

Pay the sum of EUR312.00 or its cedi equivalent being the cost of the broken drinks.

Pay of a sum of GH48,000 being the amount paid to the Plaintiff to perform at a show in Ghana.

Compensation in the of TWO hundred thousand Euros

Recently, a viral video showed how Afia was removed from a KLM flight.

According to an Ameyaw Debrah report, the comedienne was removed from the plane after querying a flight attendant in the business class cabin for not assisting her to put her luggage in the overhead compartment. She made a complaint to the ground staff when she was removed from the flight and they put her in a hotel and arranged for a new flight for her, and wrote an apology letter to her.

However, the airline failed to respond to reports in the media that she was removed from the flight for being drunk and bad behaviour.

Meanwhile, the social media commentator got into trouble with the managers of a pub in Accra and ended up at the counter back of a police station.

According to reports, Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly drunk and caused a scene by breaking an item in the pub.

The incident is said to have happened Sunday dawn. "Efia Shwar make fine for Honeysuckle airport branch wey she take pool ball break glass make she pay she say she no go pay," an eyewitness to told snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb.

According to the report, the management of the venue was forced to call the police on Afia Schwarzenegger and she was dragged to the Airport Police Station. "So them carry am go airport police station," the eyewitness added.