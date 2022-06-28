Afia Schwarzenegger tearfully thanks Delay for helping her pay rent and more (WATCH)

Ellen became the lead character in the 'Afia Schwarzenegger TV series produced by Delay after Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, who was the first to be known as Afia Schwarzenegger in the series, fell out with Delay.

Speaking on the opportunity the character brought, Ellen Korkor said "you are the one who made me, I don't even know what to say again because I was nobody but you were the one rented a home for me in Accra. Almost thirteen years ago, you made me".

Speaking close to her tears with a trembling voice, she continued that "today you've made me the owner of the biggest pub and a restaurant in Accra," standing up to speak directly to the birthday celebrant, she added, "Delay Taste of Africa is for you".

Ellen also revealed that she has named her daughter after the TV host who also doubles as an entrepreneur. "That is why I gave birth and named the child Delores Frimpong Manso because I love you, you have done a lot for me," she said.