Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is childish - Afia Schwarzenegger

"Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is NOT boldness but childishness at the highest degree(done that and outgrown it)," Afia said in reference to the trending book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson', by the Ghanaian actress.
In the book full of shocking revelations about Yvonne Nelson's life, she revealed that she is fatherless as she called out her mother for lying to her about who her real father is.
"Who in his or her right thinking mind will write a book to disrespect her mother...."If I don't know the real father of my children, if any of my children have to do a DNA to ascertain their paternity, then I the promiscuous mother should be ashamed of myself literally an Ashawo is even better," the self-employed social media commentator said.
In a post on social media, she added that "couldn't you have done that in private, with your family, or probably a pastor/ counsellor?? And we have grown IDIOTS who will gather at the comment section to defend this shameful act".
Speaking to Yvonne Nelson through her post, she said "those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter.. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book. After publicly scolding a man who ended up NOT being your real dad, calling a family member out shouldn't be your option".
She concluded that "Would you have done the same if your Dad was Atta Ayi in Prison and NOT the former speaker??? Just asking. Children Obey thy parents is a commandment from God...So respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships".
