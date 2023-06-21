ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is childish - Afia Schwarzenegger

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger described Yvonne Nelson as childish for washing her dirty linen in public.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Yvonne Nelson
Afia Schwarzenegger and Yvonne Nelson

"Writing a book to wash your dirty linen in public is NOT boldness but childishness at the highest degree(done that and outgrown it)," Afia said in reference to the trending book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson', by the Ghanaian actress.

Recommended articles

In the book full of shocking revelations about Yvonne Nelson's life, she revealed that she is fatherless as she called out her mother for lying to her about who her real father is.

Afia Schwar's BMW X6
Afia Schwar's BMW X6 Afia Schwar's BMW X6 Pulse Ghana

"Who in his or her right thinking mind will write a book to disrespect her mother...."If I don't know the real father of my children, if any of my children have to do a DNA to ascertain their paternity, then I the promiscuous mother should be ashamed of myself literally an Ashawo is even better," the self-employed social media commentator said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media, she added that "couldn't you have done that in private, with your family, or probably a pastor/ counsellor?? And we have grown IDIOTS who will gather at the comment section to defend this shameful act".

Speaking to Yvonne Nelson through her post, she said "those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter.. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book. After publicly scolding a man who ended up NOT being your real dad, calling a family member out shouldn't be your option".

She concluded that "Would you have done the same if your Dad was Atta Ayi in Prison and NOT the former speaker??? Just asking. Children Obey thy parents is a commandment from God...So respect your mother no matter the situation cos you yourself have had your fair share of bad relationships".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie impregnated me - Yvonne Nelson says in new book

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, apologizes for insulting him

Yvonne Nelson reveals late Mr Nelson was not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Yvonne Nelson shuns dad to celebrate mum on Fathers' Day

Yvonne Nelson's relationship with mum 'shatters' as she hides dad's identity for 37 years

Iyanya and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Iyanya cheated on me with Tonto Dikeh - Yvonne Nelson reveals reason for their breakup