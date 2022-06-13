Afia Schwarzenegger visits Nogokpo as Chairman Wontumi sues her over her sex claims (VIDEO)

Last week, Afia Schwarzenegger stirred controversy on social media after she swore with a bottle of schnapps and cracked eggs (antoa) that she has slept with Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

The social media commentator was responding to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who said Afia Schwarzenegger is not up to Chairman Wontumi's standard because she even sleeps with dogs, therefore, her claims of sleeping with him is not true.

After her viral curse, Chairman Wontumi went ahead and sued Afia Schwarzenegger through his lawyers.

In a writ addressed to the social media commentator, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party is now Two Million Ghana Cedis (GHC 2,000,000.00) from Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming him.

ece-auto-gen

In a new video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger, she is using all means to get justice for her case. "I am going to Nogokpo, we for settle this matter once and for all," she said and added that "if I chop dog make Nogokpo chop if I no chop make Nugokpo chop them".