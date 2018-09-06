news

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has paid a visit to Prophet Opambour at his church to thank him over Abrokwah issues.

It has been a year since issues relating to the marriage of Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwah broke Ghana's Internet.

In a video that has gone viral, Afia is seen kneeling down and thanking Opambour Prophet 1 for helping her through the difficult times.

Afia Schwarzenegger said in her thanksgiving speech:

"Thank you Opambour for praying for me when pastors were predicting that I will die. As I stand here, I thank God for how far he has brought me.

"You made me understand that nothing will happen to me. Today marks 365 days of Gods favour and blessing and am still alive. God is powerful."

READ MORE: Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician

Watch video below: