Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in church


Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 for Abrokwah's thanksgiving

In a video that has gone viral, Afia is seen kneeling down and thanking Opambour Prophet 1 for helping her through the difficult times.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has paid a visit to  Prophet Opambour at his church to thank him over Abrokwah issues.

It has been a year since issues relating to the marriage of Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwah broke Ghana's Internet.

In a video that has gone viral, Afia is seen kneeling down and thanking Opambour Prophet 1 for helping her through the difficult times.

Afia Schwarzenegger said in her thanksgiving speech:

"Thank you Opambour for praying for me when pastors were predicting that I will die. As I stand here, I thank God for how far he has brought me.

"You made me understand that nothing will happen to me. Today marks 365 days of Gods favour and blessing and am still alive. God is powerful."

READ MORE: Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actor: Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Actor Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Cecilia Marfo: Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician
Jezz! You always talking about unity but insulting colleagues -Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale Jezz! You always talking about unity but insulting colleagues -Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale
More Jabs: Sarkodie has nothing to brag about – Shatta Wale More Jabs Sarkodie has nothing to brag about – Shatta Wale
Kuami Eugene: My mum told me not to attack ladies - Singer Kuami Eugene My mum told me not to attack ladies - Singer
Ebony's Dad: 5 photos from 'Starboy' Kwarteng's birthday party showing he's the true super star Ebony's Dad 5 photos from 'Starboy' Kwarteng's birthday party showing he's the true super star

Recommended Videos

Video: Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in church Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in church
Video: My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene
Joe Mettle: Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital Joe Mettle Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital



Top Articles

1 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performingbullet
2 I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his...bullet
3 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8bullet
4 Another Beef? ‘Warn your fans to shut up!’ – Shatta Wale tells...bullet
5 Jezzz! Shatta Wale fires shots at Sarkodie, says he is disrespectfulbullet
6 More Jabs Sarkodie has nothing to brag about – Shatta Walebullet
7 Ebony's Dad 5 photos from 'Starboy' Kwarteng's birthday...bullet
8 Ghana Vs Nigeria I used to have very bad reception and...bullet
9 Revealed Why Abeiku Santana was spotted in the pool with...bullet
10 Martha Ankomah I never exchanged sex for a role with a...bullet

Related Articles

Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while performing
Photos Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots
Martha Ankomah I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress
Hurray! Nikki Samonas dazzles in these photos on her birthday
Revealed Why Abeiku Santana was spotted in the pool with Eshun
Kuami Eugene My mum told me not to attack ladies - Singer
More Jabs Sarkodie has nothing to brag about – Shatta Wale
Jezz! You always talking about unity but insulting colleagues -Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale
Cecilia Marfo Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician
Actor Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS

Top Videos

1 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
2 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
3 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
4 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
5 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
8 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
9 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
10 Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana...bullet

Celebrities

Nikki Samonas dazzles in this photo on her birthday
Hurray! Nikki Samonas dazzles in these photos on her birthday
Davido
Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his manager, ex-girlfriend [Video]
Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi graduates from University college London.
Photos Mr Eazi’s girlfriend Temi graduates from University college London
Christabel Ekeh dazzles in latest fully clothed shots
Photos Christabel Ekeh dazzles in fully clothed shots