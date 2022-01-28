RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger weeps as she thanks Fada Dickson and Ghana for funeral support

Afia Schwarzenegger has been brought to tears with the love and support she has received over the passing of her father.

The Ghanaian showbiz personality held a one-week commemoration for her late father. The star-studded commemoration was held at De Temple Centre in Achimota on Wednesday, January 26.

Reacting to how Fada Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, and other top showbiz personalities and public figures showed up at the ceremony, Afia Schwarzenegger broke down into tears whilst thanking them.

"My father's greatest fear before he died was that Ghanaians don't like me but yesterday you people have shown my father's ghost that he hasn't left me alone here," she said in a post captioned "thank you Ghana".

Afia Schwarzenegger also specially called out Fada Dickson and disclosed that the Managing Director of Despite Media, has been very supportive in her life for more than four years now and she can't thank him enough.

"Fada how can I not mention your name, it's been four years now that you have helped me fight cancer from day one when I was told my father has cancer ... Fada I can't keep quiet because as for me, what work am I doing?" she said in the video below.

In the other posts below, she also thanked Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Bola Ray, DKB and all others who have been supporting her so far.

