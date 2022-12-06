Afia Schwarzengger declared missing by Tonardo as she hasn't been seen after court sentence

An arrest warrant for Afia Schwarzenegger was issued after the verdict, however, she has not been seen since then and it is unclear if she has been arrested to start sentence or not.

Reacting to this, Nana Tonardo claims that Afia Schwarzenegger has run into hiding and possibly planning to flee the country. "WERE IS ASIBOLANGA??? History has Repeated itself, Running 🏃‍♀️ Away From South Africa 🇿🇦 to Ghana,And Now Running 🏃 Away From Ghana To WERE????😂😂😂🗣😂 Ohhhhhh ASI" he said in aan Instagram post.

Afia Schwarzenegger' sentencing stems from claims by her that that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an allegation he categorically denied.

Chairman Wontumi proceeded to sue for defamation as he dragged Afia Schwarzenegger to court.

Speaking on UTV, Afia is said to have described the court suit as useless and insisted that she had had sex with the applicant throughout their 16-month amorous relationship. She also used unprintable words on the applicant (Chairman Wontumi) on the same show.

The other respondents, Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, have been fined 5,000 penalty units (60,000 Cedis) as contemnors who participated in the discussion when they were aware that the matter was subjudicae(pending before the court) and made comments bordering on the substance of the case before the court.

Their conduct was found to be prejudicial to the suit before the court and calculated to bring the administration of Justice into disrepute.