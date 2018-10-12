Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

news

Just as the dust is settling on the attack from ‘My Advice’, the almighty shatta, Afia Schwarzengger has waded into the celebrity beef.

Afia, the controversial comedian, posted a video on her Instagram page bashing the two musicians for their wrong timing. She said, “Two elders that have been placed in charge of the nation … whose fans have their money saved with Menzgold … you have taken a small fee from NAM1 so you beef … beefing whilst Menzgold has spent the money of your fans … which of you can buy a Bentley or private jet”

Contrary to expectations she’s not taking sides, but rather insinuating that they have been bribed by NAM1, the CEO of Menzgold. She claims the beef between the two musicians is a diversion from the fact that Menzgold has swindled people out of thousands of money.

