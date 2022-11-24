RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afrapa; Lynx Entertainment unleashes new musical act

Selorm Tali

Lynx Entertainment has unleashed a new musical act under its record label and creative hub.

The talent management company for the first time is introducing animated musical characters to be collectively known as Afrapa. The animated characters will churn out content aimed at preschool-age viewers.

Through Afrapa, kids will learn letters, numbers, words, sounds and relatable preschool themes with the release of a series of episodes. The first ever Afrapa compilation is titled ‘Afrobeats Nursery Rhymes’ Volume 1.

This compilation will see Afrapa take kids through vital preschool lessons laid creatively on Afrobeats rhythms. The primary aim of this creative work is to engage schools and families with entertaining and educational content.

Parents and teachers can access the compilation of the animated musical content on Lynx Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Lynx Entertainment is a giant in the Ghanaian music space. The Ghanaian record label founded in 2006 by producer and singer-songwriter Richie Mensah successfully launched the solo careers of Ghanaian musicians like ASEM, Irene Logan, OJ Blaq, Eazzy, Zigi, Jayla, MzVee, KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

