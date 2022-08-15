Afrochella suspends Deezy after sexual harassment allegations

Last week, Deezy came under the spotlight after a couple of girls accused him of making forceful sexual advancements at them on social media.

A Twitter Spaces titled #OurExperiences was subsequently created, where more girls shared their stories on the matter.

“If he sends you deek pik and you don’t welcome it, he’ll block you,” one of the victims said on the Spaces.

A statement released by the organisers of Afrochella has now confirmed that all the allegations are being investigated.

It added that Deezy has stepped down from his leadership role at Afrochella as the internal investigations go on.

“As we conduct our internal review, Edward (Deezy) Asafu Adjaye will be stepping down from his leadership position and responsibilities at Afrochella effective immediately,” a section of the statement said.