ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

No matter the outcome, my wife deserves state honor - Afua Asantewaa's hubby

Dorcas Agambila

Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Aduonum has appealed for the state to honour his wife by naming part of the Akwaaba Village where her Sing-A-Thon attempt took place after her.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband
Afua Asantewaa and her husband

He explained that his wife has played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana, and it was proper that something was done to honour her.

Recommended articles

"Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa. They should give her a space, maybe Asantewaa's stage or Asantewaa's corner.

He was optimistic that people would visit the venue to learn about the historic event that caught the attention of people worldwide.

"It will serve as a tourist site. Those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, will visit it and know where the lady performed. It is a personal appeal, but I believe it should be considered".

ADVERTISEMENT

This appeal was made after the Guinness World Records announced that Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful in her attempt to set a new world record longest singing marathon by an individual.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Appietus

Leave Afrobeats for Nigerians, focus on Highlife - Appietus advises

Vicky Zugah

Criticisms forcing sexual harassment victims to shy away from reporting - Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian choreographer Isaac Kyere reaches 10 million followers on TikTok

Ghanaian choreographer Isaac Kyere reaches 10 million followers on TikTok