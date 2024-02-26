He explained that his wife has played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana, and it was proper that something was done to honour her.
No matter the outcome, my wife deserves state honor - Afua Asantewaa's hubby
Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Aduonum has appealed for the state to honour his wife by naming part of the Akwaaba Village where her Sing-A-Thon attempt took place after her.
Recommended articles
"Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa. They should give her a space, maybe Asantewaa's stage or Asantewaa's corner.
He was optimistic that people would visit the venue to learn about the historic event that caught the attention of people worldwide.
"It will serve as a tourist site. Those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, will visit it and know where the lady performed. It is a personal appeal, but I believe it should be considered".
This appeal was made after the Guinness World Records announced that Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful in her attempt to set a new world record longest singing marathon by an individual.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh