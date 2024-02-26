No matter the outcome, my wife deserves state honor - Afua Asantewaa's hubby

"Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa. They should give her a space, maybe Asantewaa's stage or Asantewaa's corner.

He was optimistic that people would visit the venue to learn about the historic event that caught the attention of people worldwide.

"It will serve as a tourist site. Those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, will visit it and know where the lady performed. It is a personal appeal, but I believe it should be considered".

ADVERTISEMENT