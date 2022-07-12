AJ Poundz exposes Dr Kwaku Oteng; says 'he tempted me' whilst he was with Akua GMB (VIDEO)

AJ and Akua were contestants of TV reality show Ghana’s Most Beautiful. Through the reality show, they both became friends until Akua Amoakowaa’s marital glitches began.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking about what caused the split between Akua and Dr Oteng, AJ Poundz revealed that Akua had always wanted to exit the marriage.

“Her husband confronted her over infidelity suspicions and she confessed to being in a relationship with someone for a year. I wasn’t surprised about the divorce; it’s something she really wanted to do. She was married but was single. That’s why I said I never caused her divorce. Nobody can mess your marriage up; you mess it up yourself,” she said.

When news of Akua and Dr Oteng's divorce surfaced, a blogger posted it and AJ dropped laughing emojis on the post in the comment section. Speaking about that, she said, “Am I not supposed to laugh at a funny comment or caption? It wasn’t about her marriage.

Dr Kwaku Oteng Pulse Ghana

"I meant she caused everything… If I were not a good friend, I wouldn’t have been with her for years. I’m not evil,” the radio personality added. To emphasize that she is not a bad friend, she went on to reveal that she even had to resist Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Recounting what happend, she said: “there was a point in our friendship I had temptations from the man. I stood for her as a friend. We travelled on official duty and he invited me to his room. And I told him I wanted to be with my workers.”