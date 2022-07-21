Ajagurajah exposes occult group of fair ladies using sperms of Ghanaian men for rituals

"Be careful, when you see girls driving big cars don't be jealous of them, she is not able to sleep at night," Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah said before revealing the name of the occult group. According to him, a member of the group visited his church for help.

Ajagurajah Pulse Ghana

"There is an occultic group in Ghana they call it Our Lady of the Sun, one of your members has come to me. I won't speak about it but I will advise you. You guys have to be careful with what you have been doing with Ghanaian men," he said.

Detailing how the group operates, he continued that "it's an all-girls group that if you are not fair in complexion, they won't accept you and the things they are doing with men, they call some something orgy, they call something sex party, they sleep with men using condoms and when they finish they collect all the condoms, put it in a calabash and use it for rituals at night".