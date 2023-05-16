ADVERTISEMENT
I am coming to cook for 1 week to break Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record - Ajagurajah

Selorm Tali

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has dared to challenge Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record in cooking for longer hours than any individual.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old Nigerian chef completed a cooking marathon that saw her cooking for 100 hours nonstop in her bid to break Guinness World Record in cooking for longer hours.

Hilda Baci surpassed the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019. The previous titleholder cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs.

The news of Hilda Baci's record has gone viral across the globe attracting myriads of comments including one from Ajagurajah who claims that Hilda's milestone is not a difficult task for him.

According to the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana, due to the cooking liturgy associated with his church, he has been cooking for more than 86 hours but hasn't been noticed.

"I heard a Nigerian lady broke a cooking record of 86 hours. This is even small. I am coming to cook for one-week nonstop. Mine is not even gas, I will be using firewood, one week with cameras on me," he said in a video shared on his Instagram page.

The post has gathered over 600 comments from fans who are throwing their support behind the Ghanaian spiritual leader.

In another video, he said because of his Church's cooking liturgy, he has cooked longer hours than anybody in this world. "Easter conventions, I sometimes slaughter a cow alone. People don't support people, if not so, there is one who can beat me in this record.

Recently we held a full moon ceremony and I cooked for longer hours. I have set this record so many times just that nobody filmed me. but this time around I will not leave anything to chance," he said in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
