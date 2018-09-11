Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Akorfa Edjeani advises ladies not to expose their body to men


Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress

According to Akorfa, many in the society copy blindly, especially what they see in movies and in music videos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Veteran actress, Akorfa Edjeani has advised young and upcoming ladies who expose their bodies to stop.

According to her, most people copy blindly, especially what they see in movies and in music videos. she also added that exposing your body does not turn guys on.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the actress expressed disappointment in the manner of some young ladies dress, exposing sometimes their sensual parts.

I think most people copy blindly. You will see people walking in town in weird coloured wigs like blue, green just because they have seen somebody doing so on their screens. They wear very exposing dresses just like they see on the screens meanwhile in real life, the person you are copying may not be dressing like that”. She bemoaned.

play

 

READ MORE: Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy

Akorfa indicated that nudity does not even attract men and so finds it difficult to fathom why some ladies try to go that way.

She, therefore, advised that beauty can be achieved in good dressing without body exposure and therefore should be every lady’s guide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actress: 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size' Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy
Money Talks: Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car
Shatta Wale Diss: Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Secret Out: Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga: Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Beef: Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother Celebrity Beef Stonebwoy blasts Shatta for claiming he killed his mother
Celebrity News: Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B Celebrity News Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B
Fella Makafui: Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate Fella Makafui Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for...bullet
2 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? -...bullet
3 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports carbullet
4 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shattabullet
5 Twitter War Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to 'diss' Shatta Walebullet
6 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
7 Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in...bullet
8 Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in...bullet
9 Actress 5 photo of Benedicta Gafah that will make you...bullet
10 Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in...bullet

Related Articles

Hurray! Nikki Samonas dazzles in these photos on her birthday
Ebony's Dad 5 photos from 'Starboy' Kwarteng's birthday party showing he's the true super star
Kuami Eugene My mum told me not to attack ladies - Singer
Jezz! You always talking about unity but insulting colleagues -Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale
Cecilia Marfo Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician
Video Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him
Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades Shatta Wale
Pulse List 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Actor Photos of Salinko's beautiful wife as they celebrate anniversary
Actress 5 photo of Benedicta Gafah that will make you fall in love with her

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
5 EBONYbullet
6 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
7 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in churchbullet
9 Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Saminibullet
10 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet

Celebrities

6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Pulse List 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Salinko celebrates 1year anniversary with wife
Actor Photos of Salinko's beautiful wife as they celebrate anniversary
So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese teases Shatta Wale
Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘blast’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him.
Video Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him
X
Advertisement