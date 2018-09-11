Akorfa Edjeani advises ladies not to expose their body to men

news

Veteran actress, Akorfa Edjeani has advised young and upcoming ladies who expose their bodies to stop.

According to her, most people copy blindly, especially what they see in movies and in music videos. she also added that exposing your body does not turn guys on.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the actress expressed disappointment in the manner of some young ladies dress, exposing sometimes their sensual parts.

“I think most people copy blindly. You will see people walking in town in weird coloured wigs like blue, green just because they have seen somebody doing so on their screens. They wear very exposing dresses just like they see on the screens meanwhile in real life, the person you are copying may not be dressing like that”. She bemoaned.

Akorfa indicated that nudity does not even attract men and so finds it difficult to fathom why some ladies try to go that way.

She, therefore, advised that beauty can be achieved in good dressing without body exposure and therefore should be every lady’s guide.