The veteran highlife musician and the boxing legend have been rumoured to have dated in the 1990s which led to the former composing a song allegedly for the latter.

But Akosua Agyapong said she did not compose the song, “Frema”, because of the former WBC super featherweight world champion.

Azumah Nelson

In the early 1990s, when the song was released, rumours were rife that it was in response to Akosua’s mother’s opposition to her plans to marry Azumah Nelson due to their different ethnic background.

The singer told Class FM that she never dated the boxer.

“People say I did that song because of Azumah, people say Azumah was chasing me and my mum didn’t want me to marry Azumah but no, I didn’t even know Azumah then, I knew him to be a boxer but I’ve not even met him before,” Akosua told the show host.