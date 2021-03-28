The Ghanaian actor was nominated alongside Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and Clemento Suarez for playing a significant role in keeping Ghanaians entertained in 2020.

The maiden awards show organized by Citi TV and Citi FM happened this night, 27th March 2021, at a virtual ceremony aired live and hosted by AJ Sarpong and David Kwaku Sakyi.

AJ Sarpong

Akrobeto in a pre-recorded acceptance speech in Twi said "I thank you, there is a saying that ' he who climbs a good tree is the person we push' and you guys have pushed me to a level, thanks to my fans for always supporting me, all directors who worked with me".

He continued that " thanks to every director who worked with me, to Despite Media, Fada Dickson, Kennedy Osei, Roger Quartey".

Adding a special message Akrobeto said, "Apostle Kwadwo Safo, you discovered me, I wanted to travel abroad but you said you said I shouldn't go because all the money I want I will make it here and here I am today".

The Entertainment Personality of the year was the biggest award of the night. Akrobeto's satirical show on UTV, the ‘Real News’, is one that has been widely accepted, seeing the 58-year-old going viral globally.