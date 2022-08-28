RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Akrobeto flaunts brand new 2022 Toyota Venza

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has bought a brand new 2022 Toyota Venza.

The comic actor flaunted his new car in a video that was shared on the Facebook page of his employers UTV on Friday.

“I now have this car because of UTV. This is a brand new 2022 Toyota Venza and I thank UTV,” Akrobeto said in the video.

Later on his show, he added: “You know, I love to keep my things and any issues surrounding me public.

“However, this time around, I have decided to publicly announce it, so that I can publicly express gratitude to UTV and let them know I appreciate what they have done for me and what they keep doing for me.”

Akrobeto recently went viral after Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand revealed that people are trolling him with the actor’s videos following the Red Devils’ 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

With many rival fans trolling the Reds, Ferdinand took to Twitter to reveal that people have been sending him videos of Ghanaian comedian Akrobeto.

“This is what I’m being sent from people who support league 1 & 2 teams…..it’s over for me!!!” he said, after quoting a video of the comic actor trolling his former club.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Akrobeto, whose real name is Akwasi Boadi, has gone global.

He has become an internet sensation across the world after going viral several times with his comic programme ‘Real News’.

The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.

German side Augsburg use Akrobeto's funny clip to announce Bundesliga schedule
Although the programme centres on a funny way of presenting hard news, its clips have been featured by several clubs in Europe.

In May, Akrobeto again went global after he was unveiled by Borussia Dortmund as the club’s newest super fan ahead of their legends game in Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga
