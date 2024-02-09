Akua Amoakowaa goes ballistic on Afia Schwarzenegger, calls her a 'stray dog'

Akua added that she was Afia’s madam then, she’s her madam now and she’ll forever be her madam until death do them part.

The two ladies are beefing after Afia Schwarzenegger as usual jumped into an issue that has nothing to do with her simply to chase clout.

Akua had called out a staff member of Adonko Bitters for having another staff member arrested as they fought over some missing funds.

In a post, she called out the Ghana police for allowing themselves to be used as pawns whenever there is a money dispute between two people.

Later, Afia came to claim that Akua was protecting her brother who is a crook and stole some money.

Describing it as a terrible mistake, she said such a move has now culminated in Sally’s brother duping the company’s client to the tune of GHC130,000.

Afia Schwarzenegger also slammed Sally’s brother for taking these fraudulent steps despite enjoying benefits including free accommodation, vehicle and so on, provided by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

She made these statements while lambasting Sally and asking her to desist from playing the victim.

“Do not drag Adonko company on social media again because you will have me to deal with," she said. "Is it because Kwaku Oteng doesn’t talk about these things? Your brother took drinks from an Adonko distributor, sold them, kept the money and went into hiding. Drinks worth GHC130,000. Now that Kwaku Oteng has arrested your brother, you are threatening him to release him. Who the f**k do you think you are, madam?"

She continued: “Did Kwaku Oteng give birth to your brother, for him to be taking care of him? Or pardoning him if he engages in criminal acts? You are very stupid for picking up your phone and typing that stupid post."

"His mistake was keeping your brother in the company after your divorce. He was given free accommodation, a vehicle and other benefits. He even chooses to go to work when he likes,” Afia fumed during the TikTok live.

That set off Akua GMB to fire back at Afia Schwar.

