Akuapem Poloo cuts off all friends after jail experience; here is her reason (VIDEO)

The actress was convicted and jailed for 90 days in April 2021 but she secured bail after her lawyers filed for an appeal.

However, in December 2021, the High Court in Accra dismissed her appeal and sent her back to jail.

Luckily for the actress, her legal team appealed her sentencing again and the court, on Wednesday, December 15, freed her after a couple of weeks in jail as she was rather fined.

Commenting on her prison experience in a new interview, Akuapem Poloo says she is now a changed person with no friends.

Pulse Ghana

“Now my circle is very small. My time in jail has changed my life. I learned a lot of things in jail, so it has changed some things in my life. Now I don’t want to get into trouble. So, my only friends are my mother and son. For now, the people I have is my mum and my son,” she said.

In the interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, she also seized the moment to finally address a nude video of her which was leaked sometime back before her jail brouhaha. According to her, the leaked video was plotted by her former manager.

“After we separated, a lot of things happened. He hired and paid my friend to take my naked video for him, and they used it to blackmail me. They also circulated it. But by God’s grace, I have overcome these things. That is why I said now maturity has made me learn a lot, and it’s not allowing me to pack a lot of people around me.