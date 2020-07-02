Legally known as Rosemond Adade Brown, the actress was invited by Ghana police on Tuesday for interrogations after posting a nude photo of herself and her 7-year-old son to celebrate his birthday on social media.

According to Supt Mike, the police has commenced preliminary investigations into the issue but the actress hasn’t shown up at any of their stations.

He was speaking to Joy FM on Wednesday when he made this revelation.

Supt Baah said the police will charge the actress based on the evidence they gather after their probe, adding that she could be charged with indecent exposure or child psychological abuse.

“If indeed what we saw on social media is proved to be true, then we can charge her with certain offences. We can charge her with indecent exposure as the criminal and other offence Act (Act 29). We can also look at abusing the child psychologically which is also a crime under the Act 732,” he said as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“We have other offences we can look at depending on the evidence that we will gather through our investigations.”

Meanwhile, the actress in a video posted, on Tuesday, apologised for the photograph she posted.

She said she did not mean to offend anyone but was trying to send a message while using the photo as an “artistic impression.”

“What I was saying was that, no matter how naked you see your parent, don’t run away from them. Get close to them and cloth them,” she said in the video making rounds on social media.